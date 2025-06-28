Man killed, another critically injured in shooting during familial dispute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community Friday afternoon between two family members in an ongoing dispute.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 90 block of Carroll Street between 47-year-old Andrea Kimbrough and 59-year-old Prentice Calloway, who is identified as Kimbrough's uncle, according to Metro police.

Kimbrough was killed in the shooting, and Calloway is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro police Homicide Unit detectives determined that the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between the two men during their initial investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com