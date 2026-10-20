Man killed by semi-truck while running across I-24 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was killed by a semi-truck Monday night on I-24 East near Haywood Lane in Antioch. Metro Nashville Police Department officials said he was running across the interstate just after 8 p.m.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the semi-truck driver remained on scene.

The scene caused a major backup along the eastbound lanes of I-24. All lanes have since reopened.

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