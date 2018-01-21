Man Killed In Lawrence County Fire

3:40 PM, Jan 21, 2018
42 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - Crews responded to a fire in Lawrenceburg where a man was found dead inside the home.

Authorities went to the home in the 1200 block of Ethridge Red Hill Road during the early morning hours Sunday.

The home was fully involved when they got to the scene, and officials said they were able to determine the resident, 50-year-old Connis Ray Blake, was still inside.

Firemen said they found Blake’s body in the home.

Further details were not available as the investigation remained ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top