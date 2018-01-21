Man Killed In Lawrence County Fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. - Crews responded to a fire in Lawrenceburg where a man was found dead inside the home.

Authorities went to the home in the 1200 block of Ethridge Red Hill Road during the early morning hours Sunday.

The home was fully involved when they got to the scene, and officials said they were able to determine the resident, 50-year-old Connis Ray Blake, was still inside.

Firemen said they found Blake’s body in the home.

Further details were not available as the investigation remained ongoing.