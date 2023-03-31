Watch Now
Man killed in officer-involved shooting, Kentucky State Police investigating

Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 16:54:32-04

ROCKY HILL, Ky. (WTVF) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a trooper with the Kentucky State Police Wednesday night in Edmonson County.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Rocky Hill community, located just south of Mammoth Cave National Park.

The Edmonson County Coroner confirmed a "male subject" died at the scene of the shooting, says KSP.

KSP investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. "It is standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered," according to KSP.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more details become available.

