Man killed in shootout between neighbors, suspect arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man has been arrested and another is dead after a dispute between neighbors ended in a shooting Thursday on 14th Avenue North in Nashville.

According to Metro police, 30-year-old Nashville resident Teddarrius Perry and a neighbor "were in an ongoing dispute" prior to the deadly shooting. The unidentified neighbor was in the process of moving out of his apartment Thursday with assistance from a friend, 29-year-old Mitchell Steele, Jr.

A "brief confrontation" occurred between the neighbor and Perry while they were outside of the apartments on a sidewalk before the neighbor shot at Perry, says Metro police.

Steele was shot multiple times during the ensuing shootout between Perry and the unidentified neighbor. Steele was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Metro police say Perry was seen walking near 15th Avenue North and Cass Street shortly after the shooting and ran from officers when he was asked to stop.

Metro police officer Alec Pellissier used a taser on Perry and reported that he saw Perry holding a handgun before the pursuit.

Perry was treated for a minor wound to his leg at VUMC and was booked on multiple warrants once he was discharged from the hospital. He is charged with criminal homicide, resisting arrest, weapon possession and drug possession.

Metro police has not provided any information about charges for the unidentified neighbor involved in the shootout.