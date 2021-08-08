Man killed in South Nashville house fire believed to be intentionally set

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has died following a house fire in South Nashville believed to be intentionally set.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were sent to a duplex on Valley View Road near Old Hickory Boulevard just after 1 p.m.

Medic crews arrived first and attempted to get the man out of the home but due to the fire and heat, they were unsuccessful.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to rescue him from the home. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The fire department said firefighters were able to contain the fire to one side of the duplex. Investigators said the fire was determined to be set intentionally and a person of interest has been taken into custody.