Driver killed in possible 'road rage' shooting on I-24 in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Greenbrier man was shot while driving along I-24 at noon on Christmas day.

Metro Police need help finding whoever is responsible for murdering 32-year-old Christopher Spaunhorst. They say road rage is a potential motive.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired into the driver side of Spaunhorst's blue F-150 between Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway. When Nashville Fire arrived on the scene, they found Spaunhorst with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

Detectives are asking for any motorists who may have seen another vehicle traveling beside Spaunhorst's truck at the time to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Anyone with information about the person who fired the multiple shots into the truck is also asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.