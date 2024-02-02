Man makes birthday goal of raising $60,000 for non-profit that turns shoes into opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is a bucket list item for many, hiking Mt. Kilimanjaro. One man is marking his 60 birthday by hitting the trail himself, but it is more than just a big trip.

Buddy Teaster is the CEO of Soles4Souls.

"Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into opportunities for education and employment so they can have a more hopeful future," the organization's website said.

While preparing for this nine day hike, he is trying to raise $60,000 dollars for the organization.

"I thought there's a way to not just make it about me and 60 and the climb, but to tie it into the work that we do," Teaster said.

He has raised nearly $40,000, but if he hits his goal, it is the equivalent of buying 15,000 pairs of new athletic shoes for the Soles4Souls program helping kids experiencing homelessness.

Teaster also wants to help out the Kilimanjaro Porters Assistance Project also known as KPAP, by donating 250 pairs of boots to the KPAP lending library.

These are the people who help carry gear.