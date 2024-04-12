Man overcomes struggle with alcohol as touring Elton John tribute artist

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The music from a favorite artist can be inspirational. It can be the soundtrack to our favorite moments in our lives. Well, one man tells us the music of his favorite artist is genuinely life-changing. Crowds across the country are hearing the story.

"I'm happy with 'tribute artist', yeah," Tom Cridland of London said, sitting outside Franklin's Mockingbird Theater.

Nightly seeing people arrive for his shows here in the States is kinda incredible for Tom.

"Tom and the boys are amazing," a woman said, walking with a group into the building.

It's especially incredible because becoming a touring musician is such an unexpected turn in his story.

"I started playing in 2022, really," said Tom. "I think we're doing maybe a hundred shows or over a hundred shows. It's a dream come true."

Tom said his love of the records of a particular artist and getting to be on the road playing those artists' songs have been key to him maintaining his sobriety.

"Binge drinking is a big part of British culture," he said. "I knew I needed to stop. I knew I needed to stop at that stage. I risked drinking myself to death."

During the COVID lockdowns, Tom began playing piano to keep his mind far from alcohol. That artists' songs were just speaking to him on this profound level.

"I've not had counseling," said Tom. "I've not done AA. I replaced drinking with music."

What artist are we talking about?

During a mic check, Tom sat down at a piano, decked out in a blue suit and sparkling wide sunglasses. He played Tiny Dancer by Elton John.

"Even though I'd never played and sang before, I'm not musically trained, I can't read music, I've never had lessons, I just had it all embedded in my heart, my soul, in my head," said Tom. "They've been like a safety blanket as something to provide comfort and continuation."

Has Tom gotten to meet Elton John? Well, as a matter of fact, there was a party where he did.

"I just thanked him for being an inspiration to my sobriety," he said. "He was incredibly gracious about that. He's very supportive of other people who have been through addiction. It was a moment in time, and it was a very good one. It was a big bucket list moment for me to get a photo and have a conversation with someone who's been so inspiring."

The tour goes on. Tom's Elton Tribute.

"It's not something I was aiming for, it's kinda just happened," Tom said. "I just started playing this music to stay sober, because I love this music."

Tom will be coming back through Tennessee and Kentucky in the months to come. For a list of his upcoming tour dates, visit here.