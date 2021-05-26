Watch
Man pleads guilty on charges connected to death of Hendersonville officer

WTVF
Kevin Jordan appears in court in 2019.
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 25, 2021
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kevin Jordan pleaded guilty in police chase that led to the death of Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol.

On Monday, Jordan pleaded guilty to all charges including felony evading, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and speeding, according to police officials.

The other suspect in the case pleaded guilty to the same charges last year. Bristol was hit and killed on I-65 back in 2019 while chasing after the suspects.

