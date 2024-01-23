Man pulled from pond after rescuing drowning dog Monday in Benton County

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Benton County rescue crews responded to the call of a man and his dog drowning in a lake on Monday.

According to officials, the initial call came in about the dog drowning, before the man took it upon himself to go into the lake to get the dog. That's when the second 911 call came in.

According to Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher, the rescue was a dramatic one with units running emergency traffic to get there quickly. The rescue squad went into the water via boat and were able to retrieve the dog and man.

Both of them survived, with the man being taken to the hospital for treatment.