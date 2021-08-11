Man searches for answers in James Robertson Parkway hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man is begging drivers to slow down after someone hit and seriously injured his friend this weekend.

Metro Police say Teren Boosz was struck down by a driver late Saturday night, just before midnight, and the driver kept going.

It happened on James Robertson Parkway near 6th Avenue North, and so far, no witnesses have come forward who actually saw the crash.

Boze was walking his friend's dog, "Claude the Dog" who was killed.

Now Boze's friend is hoping a witness will come forward, or that some nearby business or car has video of the hit-and-run to see what happened.

"Slow down, just slow down, and be good," said Matt Swafford, friend of the hit-and-run victim. "There's so much bad in the world, why add to it? what's the point in this? Why would somebody do this?"

PEDESTRIAN DEATHS IN TENNESSEE

There have been 83 pedestrian deaths so far this year across the state. In 2020, a total of 85 people were killed and sadly, we are on track to surpass that.

In 2019, 80 people were killed. In Davidson County, 51 pedestrians have been killed since 2019.

Pedestrian crashes are an issue across the state. Many of the crashes happen in well-populated cities like Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.