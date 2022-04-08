Man sentenced after two counts of child rape in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a court appearance in Putnam County Criminal Court, one man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child.

A judge sentenced Derek Lee Hargin, 35, to 25 years in jail, having to serve 100% of the time. Authorities said the offense involved the unlawful sexual penetration of victims, who were his stepchildren during the time of the abuse. The victims were less than 13-years-old.

Putnam County Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Welch — a Child Sexual Abuse prosecutor with the District Attorney General’s office —prosecuted Hargis in this case.

"Offenders who prey on children are of the worst kind. Please pray for the continued mental and physical well-being of the victims in this case," officials from the DA's office said in a release.