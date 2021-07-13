Man sentenced for setting fire on Lower Broadway in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville judge sentenced a man to a decade of time for his setting a fire on Lower Broadway in 2020.

Judge Cheryl Blackburn sentenced Ryan Keith Ray, 34, for a lighting a fire and destructing property at Margaritaville and Big Time Boots, according to the Office of the District Attorney General. He previously plead guilty to the crimes. The incident happened May 30, 2020, which was a night of turmoil in Nashville after a peaceful protest took place in the city. Protesters that day were highlighting their feelings as it related to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died at the hands of a now-convicted police officer.

Blackburn said the sentence for his crimes will concurrently. She also took it under advisement to get information about a proposed halfway house or drug treatment facility for Ray, the district attorney's office said.

Here's how the sentencing is broken down: