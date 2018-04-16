Man Sentenced To 105 Years For Child Pornography

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 36-year-old Nashville man, who was also known to dress as Spiderman and wash windows at a local children’s hospital, has been sentenced to 105 years in prison for the production of and transportation of child pornography.
Reports stated Jarratt A. Turner was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.
“The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran.
Court records showed Turner had befriended two families with young children. The children included a toddler and an infant.
He reportedly offered to babysit the children, and between October 2014 and May 2015, he took sexually explicit images and videos of the toddler on ten different occasions, as well as of the infant on six different occasions.
The images were taken in his basement apartment in Nashville.
The images included depictions of himself sexually molesting the two young children, between the ages of 12 and 31 months old.
Turner then reportedly distributed the images on the internet to other like-minded individuals.
Authorities said he only used publicly available Wi-Fi networks in an attempt to avoid detection.
Turner frequently accessed the internet at one business where the manager helped law enforcement identify him more quickly.
According to court records, Turner would try to access other children by dressing up as Spiderman to wash windows at a local children’s hospital during the same time period he was raping the two young children.
“Children of this community are a little safer today with this sexual predator behind bars,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees Homeland Security Investigation’s operations in Tennessee. “The fact he would film, and then upload to the internet, videos of himself molesting an infant and toddler, then take elaborate steps to conceal his activities, represents the extreme danger he posed to the community.”
Turner was charged on June 1, 2015 with 16 counts of production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to all counts on March 20, 2017.