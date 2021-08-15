Watch
Man seriously injured in shooting outside Midtown bar

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Midtown on Sunday morning.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 15, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Midtown on Sunday morning.

Metro police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Demonbreun Street, not far from Music Row.

Details on what led to the shooting are still under investigation. The suspect ran from the scene and has not been caught.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is not the first shooting in the area this year, which is one of the busiest bar scenes in the city. In April, a man was shot and killed and another person was injured in the Midtown area.

