Man serving life sentence for murdering school bus driver released from prison after 18 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted killer serving a life sentence in a high-profile school bus shooting has been released from prison.

Jason Clinard was 14 when he shot and killed Stewart County school bus driver Joyce Gregory back in 2005. Clinard was sentenced to at least 51 years in prison, but is now free after serving 18 years.

The question is how could this happen? Many will remember the awful case.

It was March 2, 2005.

Clinard was angry that Gregory had reported him the day before for using smokeless tobacco on the school bus.

So when she pulled up and opened the loading doors Clinard shot Gregory three times with a 45-caliber automatic pistol killing her. Clinard ran off into the woods, but was quickly caught.

He was a juvenile, but his case was transferred to adult court. At trial he was convicted of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison.

But now, 18 years later — the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated his conviction and ordered him immediately released at the age now of 32.

There was no question Clinard killed Gregory, a jury convicted him.

The appellate judges found Clinard had poor legal representation and that he likely never should have been transferred to adult court.

A juvenile conviction would have locked Clinard up until he turned 19 — just five years. He's served 18 now — so that led to the immediate release.

As you can imagine — the Gregory family is very upset.

It is worth noting: Gregory is thought to be the first U.S. school bus driver murdered in the line of duty.