Man shot and killed while moving furniture into apartment with his girlfriend on Maudina Ave.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say a man is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old man at an apartment complex on Maudina Avenue Saturday night.

MNPD says 25-year-old Christopher Rhodes was moving furniture with his girlfriend when an altercation took place. According to information police gathered from witnesses, the argument stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

At some point police say the suspect shot Rhodes and then drove away. Rhodes was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

This is the second shooting at that location in just four days. A 20-year-old man was shot Thursday night.

He's expected to be okay. There's no suspect in that case either.

At least four shootings have been reported at the complex since the start of the year. We'll be sure to keep you updated if we learn more about an arrest in both of these cases.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.