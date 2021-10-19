Man shot at on busy Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man says he is still in shock, and is lucky to be alive after someone shot at his car while he was driving on a busy Nashville interstate.

The driver, wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said it happened in the middle of the afternoon on Oct. 5. He was driving on I-65 near the Wedgewood exit on his way to a doctor's appointment.

A white SUV pulled up next to him, a passenger in the vehicle rolled down the window, and fired a single shot at his car, and drove off. The bullet hit the hood of his car. .

"All I remember was the arm extending, shooting and taking off," said the man. "It scared the heck out of me. I guess the Good Lord or someone was on my side protecting me."

The man said he wasn't able to get a license plate number or a good look at the gunman. However, he remembers the distinctive SUV and wants other drivers to be on the lookout for it.

"It was a 90's model White Tahoe, lifted high in the front, lower in the back, you can’t miss it," he said. "It has big tires, and tinted windows also."

The man reported the incident to Metro Police, and officers are investigating.

He said he is unclear why the person shot at him. He said he did nothing to provoke the driver, and didn't witness any road rage before the shooting.

The man said the incident is a reminder to all drivers to stay alert and be cautious while on the road.

"I can’t imagine it happening to anyone else," he said. "You may not be as fortunate as I was."

He said after sharing the information with friends, they told him they spotted the same white SUV in Franklin and Lebanon. He encouraged all drivers to keep an eye out for it while on the road. He said he wants the person caught before they hurt someone else.

If you have any information on what happened, you can call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.