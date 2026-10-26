Man shot by security guard at Greyhound station after throwing hot coffee in guard's face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot by a security guard outside a Greyhound bus station Sunday morning after allegedly throwing a hot coffee into the guard's face and attacking him, Metro Nashville Police said in a release.

The man will be arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault when he's discharged from the hospital, police said.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Jacory McIntosh, has wounds to his hip and leg, according to police.

The security guard, 39-year-old Douglas West, has "burns and contusions to his face and head," police said.

West reportedly told police he had told McIntosh to leave the downtown Nashville station at 709 Rep. John Lewis Way S. about 45 minutes before the incident.

West told police had been talking with a coworker around 7:25 a.m. when allegedly "McIntosh approached and, unprovoked, threw hot coffee at his face and began striking him," the release said.

McIntosh allegedly used a firearm magazine that had fallen out of West's security vest to strike him in the head, and West told police McIntosh said he was going to kill him.

Police said footage captured on a security camera shows McIntosh throw the coffee, charge at West, "get on top of him and throw several punches."

The footage also shows West get up after falling to the ground for a second time and draw his gun, police said in the release.

"McIntosh is seen making a slight movement toward West again, which is when West began firing," police said in the release.