Man shot in the legs near downtown pedestrian bridge

Victim is expected to be okay
Brady Headington, NewsChannel 5
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jan 18, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting in downtown Nashville sent a man to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

This is the third shooting near the pedestrian bridge since mid-September.

Metro police said a man was shot in both legs around 12:30a.m. Tuesday near the 3rd Avenue side of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Police say the victim is cooperating. Investigators believe he walked to Kid Rock's honky tonk after he was shot, then walked back down 3rd Avenue toward Demonbreun, where officers found him.

Police are still looking for the gunman, and haven't revealed a motive.

Back on September 12th, Metro police said a gunman wearing a ski mask confronted a man on the bridge, but the victim pulled his own gun and shot and killed him. Metro police investigated it as a case of self-defense.

Just days later, on September 15th, a man was critically injured in a shooting on the 3rd Ave. side of the pedestrian bridge. Police said the victim knew the alleged shooter from a confrontation in Madison a day earlier, and an arrest was made.

If you have information on Tuesday's shooting, you can leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

