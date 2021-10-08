Man shot in the neck during argument

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot in the neck after getting into an argument with another person Thursday morning in Columbia.

Police say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Woodland Street.

Officers say both people involved in the argument fired shots at each other before leaving the scene.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say they're actively pursuing leads to find out who was involved in the shooting.

Anybody with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Columbia Police at 931-388-2727.