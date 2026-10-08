NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said a man was shot and killed Thursday after entering the federal courthouse in Nashville armed with a pistol.

MNPD said the man entered the courthouse with a gun and attempted to fire it, but the weapon did not discharge.

WATCH: Man shot, killed after attempting to fire gun in Nashville federal courthouse: MNPD

Man shot, killed after attempting to fire gun in Nashville federal courthouse: MNPD

Police said he then pulled out a knife before he was shot by security personnel.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said the man was in his 40s and from out of state.

Authorities have not released his name.

The security officer who fired the shots works with the United States Marshal Service. Rob McGuire with the U.S. Attorney's office said the officer is not a deputy U.S. Marshal but works in coordination with the Marshal Service.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the shooting investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office said it will evaluate evidence and act accordingly.

Investigators do not yet know why the man came to Nashville, whether he was targeting anyone specifically, how many shots were fired, or what — if anything — he was carrying with him.

The vehicle he arrived in, parked on 7th Avenue alongside the building, was searched by bomb squad and a canine unit. Nothing threatening was found, according to police, who said the vehicle had North Carolina plates.

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The nearby Nashville Public Library was evacuated as a precaution and has since been cleared.

The courthouse has operated at its current location since 2022. McGuire said nothing like this has ever happened there before.

He said the mood inside reflected what anyone would feel after something like this happens close to home.

"Obviously, there's a lot of anxiety, and people are calling their families to let them know they're okay. I did that. I called. My wife called, my son called," McGuire said. "And we're all doing that. And we'll continue to do that."

McGuire said he could not confirm whether this is an isolated incident, but said identifying any future threats is the immediate priority.

Were you inside Nashville's federal courthouse Thursday morning? Do you have information about the man involved or what led up to this incident? NewsChannel 5 is continuing to follow this story. Contact Aaron.Cantrell@NewsChannel5.com