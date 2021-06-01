Watch
Jackson man shot, killed outside motel on Murfreesboro Pike

WTVF
An investigation got underway overnight after a man was shot and killed outside a Nashville motel.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jun 01, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have identified a 41-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Nashville motel overnight.

The call came in around midnight outside HomeTowne Studios, located on Murfreesboro Pike not far from Nashville International Airport. Metro Nashville police said officers were called to the scene after motel security heard a single gunshot.

Police found Waymon Green, of Jackson, Tennessee, deceased on the sidewalk outside a room.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Police said witnesses reported seeing a man and woman walking away shortly after the gunshot.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

