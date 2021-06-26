Man sought by Smyrna police after evasion in stolen car

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local rapper is currently sought by Smyrna police after evading them.
Smyrna police say the man was in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash. He evaded police during an attempted traffic stop.
The man is identified by Smyrna police only as a local rapper who goes by 'Blacc Boi Juice.'
Anyone with information on where 'Juice' may be is asked to call the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 459-6644.
