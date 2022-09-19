Watch Now
Man stabs clerk while robbing a smoke shop in Clarksville

Clarksville Police Department
Posted at 7:09 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 20:09:31-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed Rony's Smoke Shop in Clarksville Saturday night.

Police say the suspect, described as a 5 feet tall black male possibly with dreads, jumped over the counter, stabbed the victim multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and fled on foot.

The victim is in stable condition and expected to fully recover.

Anyone who knows the suspect in the attached photos and video is asked to contact Det. Jason Kurtich at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5556. you can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at (931) 645-8477.

