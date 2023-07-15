Man surrenders after deadly Edgehill Avenue shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old man has surrendered himself after a deadly Edgehill Avenue shooting last month.

Christon Collins turned himself in for the June 26 murder of Eric Whigham. Whigham, 26, was shot multiple times following a conversation with Collins.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Whigham was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where later died.

Collins has been charged with criminal homicide and two counts of felony probation violation. Police report that Collins had been previously sentenced to 11 months of supervised probation after he received felony gun and drug charges in July 2022.

Collins was out on bond from an incident that occurred in May 2022, when he was seen leaving inside a stolen vehicle from a short-term rental property. The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash and he was sentenced to three years of probation.

Police also say that Collins was arrested in June of 2023 on a domestic assault, those charges are still pending.

He was free on $3,000 bond at the time of the murder.