Man surrenders in the Stones River after allegedly robbing woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was put into custody Thursday night after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in a shopping center parking lot and then tried to evade police in the Stones River.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Nathaniel Williams, who was previously convicted of second-degree murder and served his time, pointed a gun at the woman's head in the Marshalls parking lot of 3135 Lebanon Pike. He then allegedly stole her purse and ran to the greenway behind the store.

"He will be charged with serious offenses," said spokesperson Don Aaron. "She was very traumatized having a gun put to her head but she wasn't physically harmed."

Aaron said the woman called 911, and officers quickly responded to the shopping center. A MNPD helicopter, which was already up in the air, spotted Williams, who then jumped into the Stones River. He finally surrendered to police after hours of back and forth of being in the water, where he held onto a log and brush.

Aaron said the suspect had a long criminal history dating back to the mid-1990s.

