Man Takes Plea Deal In Murder-For-Hire Of Toddler

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The man who was allegedly hired to kill a toddler in Clarksville accepted a plea deal in the case.

Zackery Alexander pleaded guilty to the murder for hire death of 2-year-old Joseph Bankston Monday afternoon.

Motion Filed To Move Murder-For-Hire Trial

According to investigators, Wi, a fellow former soldier, paid Alexander to kill his family.

Alexander received a life sentence plus 66 years in prison.