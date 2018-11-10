Man tells victim 'lay them kids down' before shooting Edgehill home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man is in jail accused of intentionally shooting up a house with children inside.

Gregory Patton, 19, is facing five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident on October 21.

According to a police affidavit, a man and woman were having an argument inside a house in Edgehill when the man called his nephew, Patton, for help.

Patton showed up to the house on the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South with a handgun.

The victim told police Patton walked up to the house, yelled to her to come outside and said "you better lay them kids down I'm about to shoot your whole house up."

Patton then fired multiple rounds at the house and drove off, according to the victim.

The woman told police she and her four young children got down on the floor during the shooting.

Police found at least 17 spent shell casings at the scene.

Patton was arrested Friday night after the mother identified him in a photo lineup. His bond is set at $100,000.