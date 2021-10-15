Man wanted after chasing, pointing weapon at ex-girlfriend

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are looking for a man they say chased down his ex-girlfriend and pointed a weapon at her.

Detectives say Nicolas Mills saw his ex-girlfriend driving the night of September 23 and began chasing her in his vehicle.

Mills struck the woman's vehicle multiple times, trying to run her off the road.

Police say the woman had several passengers in her vehicle at the time of the incident.

Mills followed the woman to a location on Cunningham Lane and blocked her car in.

Police say Mills took off after he realized officers were on their way to the area.

Clarksville Police Department

Mills has warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and violation of a condition of release.

Police say if you see him, call 911 immediately.