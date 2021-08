NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 25-year-old man who was added to their Most Wanted list.

Samuel Earl Rich is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and theft of property.

The TBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous. He's 6 ft. tall and weighs about 165 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may see him or knows where he is was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.