Man wanted for attempted murder in Gallatin captured attempting to cross Canadian border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Gallatin was captured in Franklin County, Maine on August 5 after attempting to cross the border into Canada.

According to police, officers responded to a stabbing at a WalMart at 1112 Nashville Pike on July 30. According to Gallatin Police, Larry Wayne Cole III stabbed his husband Daniel and fled in a Volkswagen Jetta.

Gallatin Police

Daniel was last listed in stable condition.

On Monday, investigators were notified that Larry was captured in the early morning hours after Border Patrol Agents recognized him.

He was taken into custody and is currently awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

