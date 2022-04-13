Man wanted for deadly shooting, carjacking now facing additional charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted by Metro police in connection to a deadly shooting in East Nashville is now facing additional charges.

Michael Clay, 30, is accused of killing one person and injuring another in a shooting nearly two weeks ago outside a 7-Eleven.

Clay was already wanted for a carjacking on Interstate 40 that occurred minutes after the shooting. Now, police have evidence connecting Clay to the murder.

Metro Nashville Police Department Michael Clay

Late Tuesday night, additional arrest warrants were issued charging Clay with criminal homicide for the murder of Tywane Miller, 37, and aggravated assault for shooting another woman. An arrest warrant was already issued charging Clay with aggravated robbery.

Police said Clay was in a white Ford Flex that blocked a Toyota sedan as it was leaving the 7-Eleven parking lot. At least one person got out of the Ford and opened fire on the Toyota.

Miller was shot and died at the scene and his female passenger suffered non-life-threatening wounds to her jaw and hand.

Moments after the shooting, an East Precinct MNPD officer spotted the Ford Flex on Shelby Avenue at Interstate 24. Police said the driver fled on the interstate at a high speed, then traveled onto I-40 E. It collided with the center interstate retaining wall and four other vehicles before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

The three occupants of the Ford then ran onto the westbound lanes of I-40, where they are accused of carjacking a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV.

One of the suspects hit the victim in the head with a gun in the process and the victim was not seriously hurt.

Metro police ask that anyone who sees Clay or knows where he is contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.