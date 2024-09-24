Man wanted for questioning in deadly robbery at Mosaic Apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Homicide detectives say they need your help to bring in a man wanted for questioning in a robbery that turned deadly in Nashville.

There are four suspects they are looking to track down, but they just shared photos of one of the suspects that they hope will help lead officers to the other three.

The man in the picture is wanted for questioning after officers say 37-year-old Francisco Anx was shot during a robbery outside the Mosaic Apartments on Patricia Drive on September 1st.

Investigators say one of the suspects shot Anx in the stomach after attempting to fight back. They then shoved the second victim to the ground, threatening to kill him if he moved.

They took off with his wallet, passport, ID, and cash.

Anx was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Investigators say the man was spotted the next day in a BMW SUV at a Shell on Bell Road.

Police say the man in the pictures may frequent the Bell Road and Cane Ridge Road area. Call police if you know anything.

