SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna Police are looking for a person they say was seen breaking into cars along the Florence Road/West Fork Subdivision.

Police say the individual, seen on the video attached broke into the cars in May. Police are asking for the public's help identifying him.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours allan.nabours@townofsmyrna.org