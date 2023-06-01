Watch Now
News

Actions

Man who allegedly groped teen in Franklin movie theater bathroom arrested

Gabriel Ward mug for web_FPD.jpeg
Franklin Police Department
Gabriel Ward, 27, was wanted after allegedly sexually groping a 14-year-old in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 Cinema on May 26.
Gabriel Ward mug for web_FPD.jpeg
Posted at 9:36 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 22:36:37-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A male suspect wanted for allegedly groping a teenager in the men's restroom at a movie theater in Franklin last Friday has been identified and arrested.

Gabriel Ward, 27, of Columbia, Tennessee is charged with felony sexual battery, according to the Franklin Police Department. Ward is a convicted felon and was out of custody on probation when the reported assault happened.

Franklin detectives asked for the public's help locating the man who followed a 14-year-old into the restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 Cinema in the 600 block of Frazier Drive before assaulting the victim. Tips from citizens led to Ward being identified as the suspect and resulted in his eventual arrest.

Ward is being held in the Williamson County Jail on $20,000 bond.

“No one, especially one of our community’s kids, should be assaulted the way this teen was. The victim, his parents, and our team are all relieved by the suspect’s quick identification and arrest. We’re beyond thankful for an engaged community who played a big part in helping to make that happen,” said Franklin police Lt. Charlie Warner.

See previous: Man accused of assaulting teen at Cool Springs Cinema sought by Franklin police

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great