Man who caused Smyrna teen to lose both of her legs found guilty on multiple charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A St. Louis jury found the man who caused Smyrna teen, Janae Edmondson, to lose both of her legs, guilty.

Janae herself took the stand twice Thursday sharing how hard it has been for her to heal both physically and mentally.

She was with her family in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by Daniel Riley's car last February. She was pinned between his car and a parked SUV.

Last night, Daniel Riley was found guilty of four charges: second-degree assault, armed criminal action, fourth-degree assault, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

After hearing victim impact statements from Janae and the rest of her family, the jury recommended he be sentenced to almost 19 years.

Janae has undergone 29 surgeries, and told jurors about the pain she had to go through and is still going through as she recovers.

"I wake up in the morning every day and I'm immediately reminded of what happened," said Janae. "And I never want anyone to experience the pain, the sadness and the helplessness I felt. But one positive I have gained in this journey is my faith in Jesus."

Her father, James Edmondson, said even if Riley spends years in prison, nothing will compare to how Janae's life is changed forever.

"He will still be able to walk. Even in the time you guys in the court give him. He'll be able to run, he'll be able to bend. He'll be able to do all those things. My daughter will not," said James.

Daniel Riley will be sentenced on April 18th.