Man who did not speak until he was eight years old sings at fashion show to build confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jason is opening the One Beautiful Spectrum Autism Fashion show with a voice his mother, Charlotte Shannon, said the world almost did not hear.

Before Jason ever spoke, he sang.

"He started singing that song before he started talking… he didn’t talk until he was eight," Shannon said.

For years, Shannon said conversation felt out of reach.

"I used to tell people that I would never be able to have a conversation with my son… but he could sing," Shannon said.

The One Beautiful Spectrum Autism Fashion show is designed to create a space for people like Jason. On the runway, there is no judgment.

"It’s inclusion it gives them a chance to be themselves," Shannon said.

"Once they see his diagnosis, they won’t give him a chance as with this, there’s no judgment," Shannon said.

When Jason steps out, he does not hold back.

"He’s gonna get out there and he’s gonna give them a concert," Shannon said.

Each performance builds Jason's confidence and shows how far he has come.

Watch the video to see Jason's inspiring performance on the runway! Have you or a loved one found confidence through music or the arts? I'd love to hear your story. Email me at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

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