Man who murdered Shelbyville teen pleads guilty

The man — accused of shooting a 14-year-old Shelbyville teen — pleaded guilty to all charges for killing him.

At a hearing this week, a judge sentenced Horatio Lewis Rice to life without parole in reference to his first-degree murder charge.

Israel Domingo Pascual, a freshman at Shelbyville Central High School, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry in September 2021.

Pascual was doing laundry with his family when police said Rice then ran up and shot him multiple times. From what investigators could tell, they believe this was a case of mistaken identity.

Rice also pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder attempt and employing a firearm.

