Two arrested in killing of 14-year-old outside Shelbyville laundromat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The US Marshal Service has arrested two people in connection to the death of 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual. Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor were arrested in Tunica, Mississippi on Friday.

Pascual, a freshman at Shelbyville Central High School, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry Monday night.

Police believe that Rice shot Pascual and "warrants are on file...for the charge of first-degree murder." He had been added to TBI's most wanted list leading up to his arrest.

Pascual was doing laundry with his family, when police say Rice then ran up and shot him multiple times. From what investigators could tell, they believe this was a case of mistaken identity.

To help financially during this time, Go Fund Me page has been created for Pascual's family. The family is scared to be alone at their home, so people have been dropping by and staying with them. A candlelight vigil is tentatively scheduled for Saturday evening in Shelbyville.

