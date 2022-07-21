Man yanks campaign sign from Franklin neighbor's yard, leaves message for owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department officers investigated a bizarre encounter Wednesday morning in Williamson County, captured on a doorbell camera.

Video shows a man drive up to a home in the Cool Springs East neighborhood and yank out a campaign sign from the homeowner's front yard. But it doesn't stop there.

The man then walks up to the front door of the home, holding the sign, and then rings the doorbell, while chiding into the camera, "no, no no!" before throwing the sign to the sidewalk and walking away.

The yard sign was in support of Bob Britton, Democratic candidate for Williamson County School Board District 4.

"I was just shocked and dismayed anyone would behave that way. I felt particularly bad for my supporter who had to be threatened and frightened about this sort of thing," Britton said.

Britton said he has no idea who the person is, but he says he thinks this kind of behavior is a result of an increasingly caustic political divide.

"We're neighbors, we're all neighbors in this community, we may disagree, but that's OK," Britton said. "That doesn't mean we have to act out like that person, the way you act out is to vote."

Tennessee law protects the right of homeowners to post traditionally-sized campaign yard signs, even in HOAs.

