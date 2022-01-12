Manhunt underway in Murfreesboro for escaped inmate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A manhunt is underway in Murfreesboro after an inmate escaped custody while being transported through Rutherford County.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Christopher Taylor was being transported to a different county for a parole violation on a drug charge. While on Interstate 24, he allegedly began kicking out the windows of the squad car. The sheriff's office said there was then a scuffle between Taylor and a deputy over a Taser.

Taylor was able to break free with the Taser and run from the deputy near mile marker 81 and S. Church Street. The Taser was later found in tall grass. Heavy traffic on both sides of the interstate has been reported.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was minorly injured in the scuffle.

Benton County Sheriff's Office Christopher Taylor

Several law enforcement agencies are now conducting a manhunt near Church Street. Anyone in the area is asked to stay alert and call 911 or Rutherford County Dispatch at 615-989-7770 if you see Taylor. He is reportedly wearing orange pants and a white shirt.