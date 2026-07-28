Man's body found floating in Little River near Hopkinsville Rail Trail; foul play suspected

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — A man's body was found floating in the Little River near the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Monday morning, and police are investigating the death as suspected foul play.

Hopkinsville police identified the man as 34-year-old Clifford Barber of Bowling Green.

Around 6 a.m., someone exercising on the trail spotted the body floating in the Little River and went straight to police.

"Kudos to them being aware of their surroundings," Officer Justin Rios said.

Police say they are calling Barber a victim because foul play is suspected.

"We're calling him a victim because foul play is suspected," Rios said.

"There was just some oddities with the victim, with the deceased person," a police spokesperson said.

Police are reassuring walkers and bikers they should feel safe continuing to use the trail.

"I know it seems odd and crazy, something you see on a movie or a documentary of someone being found deceased in a river," a Rios said. "We are treating it like any other investigation."

People who use the trail every day are reacting to the news. Alan Meachem said he was disappointed to learn of what happened.

"Really disturbing, really disturbing. I hate to hear that kind of stuff," Meachem said.

Meachem said his thoughts are with Barber's family.

"I'm sorry for his family. Everyone, my condolences go out to him. I hate to hear that around a good neighborhood," Meachem said.

A cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is planned for tomorrow in Louisville. As of this report, no one has been arrested or faces charges in connection with Barber's death.

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