Many pay tribute to those who served at cemetery on Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Memorial Day weekend.

While everyone has different ways to honor veterans loved and lost, some paid a visit to the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Shirley Johnston came to pay tribute to her late husband, who served 28 years in the Army.

"Robert Johnston, but he was called Bob," she said. "Of course [I told him] that I love him and that I miss him!"

Bob Woolf, a 6-year Navy veteran, showed up to show respect and remember the sacrifice of each person.

"I think anybody that has a heart, you can't help but be touched and a little teary-eyed to see all this and realize this is just an inkling of those that have passed away that have served the country," he said. "You can't do anything else but say thank you."

At the cemetery, a flag was placed at each grave to recognize the gift of service each gave to the country.