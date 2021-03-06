March 6 COVID update: Dept. of Health reports 1,312 new cases and 9 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Health officials reported 1,312 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 782,206.

Of the total cases, 756,793 are now considered recovered. Saturday's rate of positive new tests is 5.76%.

Nine additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,543 deaths to the virus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 778 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Three additional deaths were reported.

Saturday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 90,641. Of these cases, 88,145 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. There are currently 1,849 active cases in Nashville. You can find more information by clicking here.