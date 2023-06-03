March Against Gun Violence to honor lives lost in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One day after National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a group in Nashville will hold a march to honor those who have lost their lives due to gun violence.

According to the Metro Police Data Dashboard, there have been 42 fatal shootings in Nashville so far this year. The vast majority of the victims are Black men between the ages of 18 to 30.

Saturday, the group Partners in the Struggle Inc. will host its 25th annual March Against Gun-Violence — which tells you how long the group has been fighting against violence.

The march will start at 1 p.m. at the Napier Community Center off of Fairfield Avenue. People are asked to come early. The march will go up Cannon St., take a left on Lewis St., left again on Winfrey St. and back to the community center.

Saturday's march is in memory of Terry Sherrell, who was killed in 2017, Brandon Adams who was killed in 2018, and Jamayla Marlowe who was killed in 2021 — all to senseless gun violence. The father of Brandon will be the guest speaker of the event.

Talia Monget is the founder of the Antwand Covington Jr. Foundation, named after her son who was 17 when he was killed in 2012. Next week will be the 11th anniversary of her son's death.

She said even though she has been fighting against gun violence and joining marches like the one today for years with little change, the fight must continue.

"We can't give up. That's never been an option for me," said Monget. "I hope that in itself, you seeing these families in your community hurting, that fuels your fire to continue to want to help because that does for me."

Friday on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, President Joe Biden released a statement saying in the last year alone 40,000 American lives were lost to gun violence. He called it an epidemic and asked Congress and state lawmakers to step up for gun reform.