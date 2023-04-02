March for Our Lives "walk-out" planned to mark one week since the Covenant School shooting.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The demand for stronger gun laws following the Covenant School shooting will continue Monday as we mark one week since it happened.

The group March for Our Lives is hosting a school walk-out and then a rally at the Tennessee State Capitol.

March for our Lives is a youth-led organization started by the high school students who survived the Parkland, Florida school shooting in 2018. Since then they have hosted protests throughout the country and have become a national organization with more than 100 chapters.

Tomorrow at exactly 10:13 a.m. — marking one week since Metro Police got the first call for an active shooter at the school — March for Our Lives is encouraging students to walk out of their classrooms and head to the State Capitol for a rally.

There, youth activists, a father of a Parkland victim, and Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman are expected to speak.

The group will demand lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws including an assault weapons ban and extreme risk protection orders.

This past Thursday hundreds of Metro students participated in another rally that happened at the Capitol.

Metro Schools is asking high school students to do a "walk-in" on Monday instead of the walk-out. It will also start at 10:13 a.m. and will be an hour where students can discuss concerns, petition their representatives, and honor the victims, but in a safe environment.

MNPS said students walking out is a violation of its Code of Conduct and presents an equity issue of not all students being able to get transportation to join their peers at the Capitol.

All Metro students and staff are encouraged to wear red to school on Monday to honor the victims.