Marching into country history: TSU to play CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands,also known as AOB, is gearing up for a summer filled with extraordinary performances.

This Grammy-award winning collegiate band is creating history by becoming the first collegiate marching band to open for the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest on June 8 in Nashville.

The TSU Marching Band will kick off the CMA Fest Hall of Fame Ceremony with a parade down the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge at 9 a.m., followed by a performance on the Riverfront Stage at 9:40 a.m.

On Tuesday, the marching band took some time to rehearse for the big performance, but they want have as much time as they can to rest.

After their performance at the CMA Fest, band members will join President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House to celebrate the nation's first official observance of Juneteenth.

“Shows our impact in the city no matter what the genre is, no matter what the event is. Music, it transfers to all of it just by being such an innately human art form. I think that our music is really going to have a big impact on the CMA festival," AOB's Assistant Director of Bands Larry Jenkins said.

AOB recently became the first-ever marching band to debut in a live performance at the Grand Ole Opry. They were also invited to perform at the Nashville Chapter of the Recording Academy's annual block party on May 31.

In addition to their remarkable performances, AOB will also be hosting their 10th Annual Edward L. Graves High School Summer Band Camp from June 11-17. This year's camp boasts the largest enrollment ever, with 267 registered students from across the country participating.