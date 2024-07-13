Mark your calendars! Tax-free weekend begins Friday, July 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s a time many Tennesseans have been waiting for! The state's traditional sales tax holiday begins on Friday, July 26!

From that Friday through Sunday, July 28 at might, things like clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax free. The hope is to help those struggling with inflation as we head out of summer and into a new school year!

So what is exempt and what is not?

General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses is exempt

School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads and artist paintbrushes are exempt.

Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less are exempt.

Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers

Not exempt:



Apparel items priced at more than $100

Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment

School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100

Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum

Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs

Individually purchased software

Printer supplies

Household appliances